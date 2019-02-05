UP Budget session to begin today, govt asks Oppn to cooperate

The budget session of the state Assembly is set to begin Tuesday and the state Budget is expected to be placed on Thursday. During an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the Opposition to cooperate with the government for ensuring proper discussions during the session.

Assuring cooperation, the opposition parties, on the other hand, said they will raise their voices if the government does not listen to the issues of public interest. “While the chief minister made an appeal to run the house with support from all. We have assured our co-operation while making it clear that the opposition would raise issues of public concern including law and order, unemployment and agrarian crisis if the government would not listen to them,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The session, which will begin with an address by Governor Ram Naik to the joint sitting of both the houses of Assembly, is likely to continue till February 22. With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, sources in the government said this budget would focus on welfare schemes especially for women, economically weaker sections and unemployed youth. It would also focus on setting aside fund for important projects including Ganga Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway, which were announced recently, Purvanchal Expressway, which was under construction, and projects related to religious tourism.

Later in the day, the chief minister held a BJP Legislature Party meeting and attended a screening of the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike with his cabinet colleagues and party leaders at Lok Bhavan.