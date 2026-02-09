UP Budget Session: Govt to table economic report; Adityanath claims first state to show financial achievements

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that his government would table its economic report in the House after Governor Anandiben Patel’s address, as he urged members not to disrupt House proceedings to raise issues.
“For the first time, a state government will present an economic report highlighting its financial achievements. When we say we have taken the state out of the BIMARU category, every public representative and citizen should be aware of this progress, such as the increase in per capita income, how income is being generated and how, over the past five years, the state has been turned into a revenue-surplus state,” Adityanath said ahead of the start of the session.
Adityanath said the government is open to all discussions and believes solutions can be achieved only through dialogue. “The legislature is an important pillar of democracy, and it functions through dialogue, not disruption,” he said, adding that disorder in the House dilutes the very issues members seek to highlight.
“Kisi bhi mananiya sadasya ko agar koi mudda uthana hai aur woh karyawahi mein badha daalte hain, toh woh jin muddon par dhyan akarshit karna chahte hain, unhi ko dilute kar rahe hote hain (If any respected member raises an issue and delays the proceedings, he is diluting the very issues he wants to draw attention to),” he said, explaining that disruption weakens the impact of the issues being raised.
The UP chief minister reiterated that the government believes in “samvad se samasya ka samadhan” (resolving issues through dialogue), and is ready for debate, but stressed that proceedings should not be disrupted or marked by unnecessary noise.
He also noted that the Budget Session is significant as the government will present its 10th budget. According to him, the session has two key agendas: the Governor’s address and the General Budget.
Adityanath said the Governor’s address outlines the government’s achievements and future plans and is traditionally followed by a detailed discussion among members.
