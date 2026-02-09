UP Budget Session: Govt to table economic report; Adityanath claims first state to show financial achievements

Adityanath said that disruptions in the House dilute public issues rather than attracting attention to them.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 12:53 PM IST
He urged MLAs to raise issues through dialogue and avoid disrupting House proceedings.CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh will table its first economic report after the Governor’s address, showcasing financial progress. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that his government would table its economic report in the House after Governor Anandiben Patel’s address, as he urged members not to disrupt House proceedings to raise issues.

“For the first time, a state government will present an economic report highlighting its financial achievements. When we say we have taken the state out of the BIMARU category, every public representative and citizen should be aware of this progress, such as the increase in per capita income, how income is being generated and how, over the past five years, the state has been turned into a revenue-surplus state,” Adityanath said ahead of the start of the session.

Adityanath said the government is open to all discussions and believes solutions can be achieved only through dialogue. “The legislature is an important pillar of democracy, and it functions through dialogue, not disruption,” he said, adding that disorder in the House dilutes the very issues members seek to highlight.

“Kisi bhi mananiya sadasya ko agar koi mudda uthana hai aur woh karyawahi mein badha daalte hain, toh woh jin muddon par dhyan akarshit karna chahte hain, unhi ko dilute kar rahe hote hain (If any respected member raises an issue and delays the proceedings, he is diluting the very issues he wants to draw attention to),” he said, explaining that disruption weakens the impact of the issues being raised.

The UP chief minister reiterated that the government believes in “samvad se samasya ka samadhan” (resolving issues through dialogue), and is ready for debate, but stressed that proceedings should not be disrupted or marked by unnecessary noise.

Also Read | UP Assembly session to start on February 9, govt to table Budget on Feb 11

He also noted that the Budget Session is significant as the government will present its 10th budget. According to him, the session has two key agendas: the Governor’s address and the General Budget.

Adityanath said the Governor’s address outlines the government’s achievements and future plans and is traditionally followed by a detailed discussion among members.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement