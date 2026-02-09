UP Budget Session: Govt to table economic report; Adityanath claims first state to show financial achievements

CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh will table its first economic report after the Governor’s address, showcasing financial progress. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that his government would table its economic report in the House after Governor Anandiben Patel’s address, as he urged members not to disrupt House proceedings to raise issues.

“For the first time, a state government will present an economic report highlighting its financial achievements. When we say we have taken the state out of the BIMARU category, every public representative and citizen should be aware of this progress, such as the increase in per capita income, how income is being generated and how, over the past five years, the state has been turned into a revenue-surplus state,” Adityanath said ahead of the start of the session.