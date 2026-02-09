UP Budget Session from today, SIR to raise poll temperature

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to dominate the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, beginning on Monday.
The Samajwadi Party (SP), the main Opposition party, is set to raise the issue of alleged discrepancies in the ongoing exercise in the state, which has already seen the deletion of 2.89 crore voters – 18.70% of the electorate.
“We will be raising the issue of serious discrepancies in the ongoing SIR exercise. Our party has been vehemently opposing it from the very beginning,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey told The Indian Express.
His party leader, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been accusing the BJP government of playing a role in the deletion of voters.
On Sunday, Akhilesh alleged large-scale misuse of the SIR exercise in the state, claiming that professional agencies hired by the government were selectively targeting booths where his party had won elections. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the former chief minister said, “The government has hired certain agencies comprising professionals sitting in Delhi, Lucknow, and other places across the country. They have access to the entire electoral roll data, and, using that, they are identifying booths where the Samajwadi Party won elections. Form-7 is being systematically filled and sent from such booths,” he alleged. According to the EC, Form-7 is used to either object to someone’s inclusion in the electoral roll or request deletion of a name already listed.
On Saturday, BJP minister Ravindra Jaiswal had alleged that several voters’ names were registered at multiple polling booths in his Assembly constituency of Varanasi North.
The Opposition SP will also raise the law and order and unemployment issues.
“Increasing incidents of heinous crimes and worsening law and order situation in the state will be other big issue to be raised by the Opposition in this session,” Pandey said, adding, “our state is already facing the problem of growing unemployment, poverty and atrocities against Dalits and OBCs and apathy of the government towards these issues would be raised in the session.
Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana chaired an all-party meeting at Vidhan Sabha. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Pandey, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Rajpal Baliyan, Apna Dal’s Ramnivas Verma, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, NISHAD Party chief and Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad.
At the meeting, Speaker Mahana sought the cooperation of all members for the smooth functioning of the House. “The Assembly is a forum for discussion and debate, and not for disruption. Agreement and disagreement are integral parts of democracy. Neither the government’s nor the Opposition’s views can be effectively conveyed amidst noise and disorder,” Mahana said, adding that UP being the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, “the proceedings here set a standard and example for all other legislatures in the country”.
Chief Minister Adityanath requested Opposition leaders to raise issues related to the public in the House and sought their cooperation. “There should be a healthy discussion in the House. Healthy discussion leads to the development of the state and the resolution of public problems. As public representatives, there should be smooth discussions in the House on every issue related to public interest. All members should ensure that no kind of disruption arises in the conduct of the House,” he said.
The 12-day session will begin on Monday with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel before both the Houses — Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.
On February 11 (Wednesday), Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the Budget for the financial year 2026-27. After this, discussions will be held on the Governor’s Address in the form of a motion of thanks.
