UP Budget Session from today, SIR to raise poll temperature

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to dominate the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, beginning on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the main Opposition party, is set to raise the issue of alleged discrepancies in the ongoing exercise in the state, which has already seen the deletion of 2.89 crore voters – 18.70% of the electorate.

“We will be raising the issue of serious discrepancies in the ongoing SIR exercise. Our party has been vehemently opposing it from the very beginning,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey told The Indian Express.

His party leader, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been accusing the BJP government of playing a role in the deletion of voters.