Budget passed, session ends ahead of schedule: Assembly adjourned sine-die

THE BUDGET session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that began on February 20, was adjourned sine-die ahead of schedule after the Budget was passed on Friday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed the House that the there were requests in this regard from a majority of the members considering the coming Holi festival and added that “due time” was given for discussion as the number of hours for House sittings were more.

As per the initial schedule, the House was proposed to sit till March 10.

Before the House was declared adjourned sine-die, opposition parties also demanded to consider scrapping of 18 per cent GST on their MLA local area fund, which has been increased to Rs 5 crore but GST has been imposed on it. However, this was not accepted.

Suresh Khanna, in his closing speech, also informed the House that on the lines of Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), the state government has decided to establish an industrial authority in Jhansi region of Bundelkhand also, which would be named “Jhansi-Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority”. Maintaining that the idea is to diversify investment coming to the state, Khanna informed that investors wanted a place, which would give them easy availability of work force and also easy and cheap availability of land and Jhansi-Bundelkhand region had the potential to

provide both.

“It would be a good experiment and it is proposed to be established this year only. The idea is to diversify investment,” said Khanna, informing that many MoUs had come for this region as well which included about 223 proposals.

It was informed that the House sat for 11 days and the numbers of hours were 83.38 hours. Out of this, the house was briefly adjourned for just 36 minutes. On February 24, the House sat till 12:16 am at midnight and for about 13 hours at stretch.

It was also observed that out of 3,369 questions received during this session, around 41.85 per cent were received online i.e. 1,410 questions.

Meanwhile, as some of the legislators from opposition benches demanded recreational facilities in the Assembly including a gym, swimming pool etc, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed that a new Vidhan Sabha would come up. Later, Speaker Suresh Khanna informed the house that efforts are on to ensure that the new building is constructed before the end of the 18th Vidhan Sabha’s tenure.