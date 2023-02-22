Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023 Highlights: Focus on youth, women, farmers

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is presenting the state budget in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Khanna has said the budget for 2023 will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on infrastructure.

“It will be for youth, strengthening farmers and giving honour to women. The focus will be on infrastructure so that more employment opportunities can be generated,” he said.

Calling it “The budget of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today said “it will add new golden chapters in the history of social, economic and cultural development of the state.”

“Undoubtedly, this budget will fulfill the interests of every section of the society including the villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women of the state as per the vision of the respected Prime Minister,” he said.

According to Khanna, the target will be to “achieve a goal of making UP a $1 trillion economy.”

Here are the highlights from the UP Budget:

🔴 Rs 235 crores allocated for two new link Expressways i.e Jhansi Link Expressway and Chitrakoot link Expressway.

🔴 Rs 600 crores under CM Mass marriage scheme for general category girls, while Rs 150 crores for marriage of OBC girls.

🔴 In order to empower rural women, Rs 83 crores has been proposed for Self Help Groups.



🔴 Rs 4032 crores have been allocated to provide assistance to destitute widows. At present about 32.62 lakh women are being provided assistance in the state.

🔴 Rs 36,230 crores proposed for new 594 km long Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj.

🔴 Rs 2491 crores proposed for 14 new medical colleges.

🔴 Rs 200 crores proposed for developing industrial corridor along Gorakhpur link expressways.

🔴 Rs 25 crores to be allocated for Pharma Parks, Rs 20 cr for establishing UP institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and Rs 26 crores for establishing nursing colleges.