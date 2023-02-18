UP budget focus likely on jobs, welfare & infra; 2024 polls on mind

The second annual budget of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after its return to power in 2022 is likely to be bigger in terms of overall allocations against the last year’s with a focus on infrastructure, employment generation and welfare schemes keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections next year.

While the Opposition parties are preparing to counter the government on its claims of investment commitments made during the recently held UP Global Investors Summit as well as the expenditure incurred on the event, the budget is likely to have provisions for more incentives for the industry through at least 20 revised policies in various sectors.

Some new schemes are likely to be announced in the budget, which is likely to go beyond Rs 7 lakh crore against the last year’s Rs 6.50 lakh crore, including a supplementary budget of Rs 33,769 crore, sources said.

Since the government’s focus also remains on religious faith, infrastructure development is also likely to see fund allocations for towns and areas with a potential for spiritual tourism.

A lion’s share from the budget allocations is likely to be on infrastructure development as the government has set a six-month target to turn a significant number of investment intents received during the investors summit into a reality.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath having already directed the officials to focus on fulfilling promises made in the ruling party’s “Sankalpa Patra” in the 2022 Assembly elections, welfare schemes are likely to be announced for farmers, women and the youth.

The Assembly session is also likely to be stormy as the Opposition parties and the BJP recently had a face-off on several issues, including over the investors summit targets and the controversy surrounding Ramcharitmanas.

Besides, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of a deteriorating law and order in the state, including the recent incident of two women immolating themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat district.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly is also preparing to table new rules for the procedure and conduct of business after about 65 years.

Since this is the first Assembly session of the year, the Governor will also address the joint session of the House.