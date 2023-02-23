UP Budget: Eye on LS polls, Rs 62,658 crore earmarked for farmers’ welfare

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 62,658 crore in its annual budget, nearly 9 per cent of total allocations, for farmers’ welfare under various heads such as supporting their livelihood, increasing their savings, enhancing agricultural skills, protecting crops from stray cattle and developing infrastructure in rural areas. The allocations for agriculture-related schemes are one of the main highlights of the budget ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With a provision of Rs 1,500 crore, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced to give 100 per cent discount on electricity bills of private tubewell consumers, fulfilling the promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto – Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra — in 2022. In the previous year’s budget, the discount on electricity bills for tubewells amounted to 50 per cent.

For areas located near rivers, a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,803 crore has been made for flood control and drainage-related works. Another Rs 1,619 crore has been proposed for river improvement and anti-erosion projects.