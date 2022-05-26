UP Budget: CM Yogi Adityanath looks to make good on poll promises

With a focus on ensuring budgetary provisions for poll promises made in the BJP’s Lok Sankalpa Patra for the 2022 Assembly polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented an annual budget worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore in the Assembly.

Claiming that provisions have been made to fulfil 97 out of 130 poll promises made in the Sankalpa Patra and drawing comparison with the budget presented during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime in 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the budget has more than doubled and called it a five-year vision document for “holistic development” of the state.

He said that in 2016-17 a budget of about Rs 3.46 lakh crore was tabled, while last year it was around Rs 5.50 lakh crore. However, this time, the size of the budget has increased to Rs 6.15 lakh crore because of an increase in revenue despite two years of Covid pandemic. UP, he said, has been able to keep its budget under FRBM (fiscal responsibility and budget management) with a fiscal deficit limit of 4.5 per cent i.e., 3.9 per cent only.

“Our government in Uttar Pradesh has presented the annual budget 2022-23. This budget is in accordance with the sentiments of 25 crore people of the state and keeping in view the overall development of the state. This budget has been prepared keeping villages, poor, youth, farmers, women, labourers and every section of the society in mind,” said CM Adityanath.

He further said that the budget aims at ensuring that the state with the largest population in the country can fulfil its aspirations and help achieve its goal of holistic development.

Adityanath said that while 130 resolutions were made in the party manifesto for 2022, provisions have been made for 97 resolutions. He added that Rs 54,883 core worth provisions have been made in the 2022-23 budget for these 97 resolutions, out of which some are ongoing, while 44 are new promises.

A Rs 3,301.74 crore provision has been made to provide free LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, one each on Holi and Diwali. Rs 100 crore has been set aside to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for farmers of potato, tomato, onion and other vegetables. The government has also proposed to start Bhamashah Bav Sthirta Fund for the same and Rs 100 crore allocation has been made in this regard.

The government has also announced a cattle-based organic farming scheme for Bundelkhand region with the aim to cover the entire region in 5 years, as promised in its manifesto.

Meeting another poll promise towards the boatmen and fishermen community, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a ‘Nishadraj Boats Subsidy Scheme’ where the government will provide 40 per cent subsidy to fishermen to purchase boats up to Rs 1 lakh.

In order to fulfil the poll promise of providing employment or making at least one member of each family self-employed, the government announced a Sampurna Pariwar Sarvekshan Yojna under which a survey would be conducted of each household to find those who have not benefited under any government scheme.

A Rs 201 crore provision has been made for construction of the Maryada Purushotam Sriram International airport in Ayodhya. A Rs 500 crore provision has been made to increase MBBS and PG course seats as a first step towards its promise to double MBBS seats in UP.

A Rs 1,500 crore provision has been made for providing smartphones and tablets to youth under the Vivekananda Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojna ( 2 crore in 5 years). A Rs 17,500 crore provision has been made to strengthen wheat and paddy procurement at MSP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a Rs 400 crore provision has been made in the budget to build the General Vipin Rawat Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand. He informed that a scheme would be launched and named after former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for solar street lights in rural areas i.e., Babuji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnat Yojna.

Interestingly, the budget also made a Rs 100 crore provision to start “grand preparations” to hold the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with Adityanath calling it the biggest cultural event of the world.

“In 2025, there will be a Maha Kumbh, which is the biggest cultural event of the world. Our government is going to start the preparations from now on. So, a separate provision has been made for the same under the budget,” said Adityanath, adding that his government would present it as the “most unique event” of the country as well as the world.