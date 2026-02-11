UP Budget 2026 Highlights: Key announcements for MSMEs, housing, and education

UP Budget 2026 Highlights: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced its budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year with a size of Rs 9.12 lakh crore. The budget, with allocations for spiritual tourism, youth and infrastructure, was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Here’s what the Yogi government is planning to spend on in this fiscal year.

Promotion of MSME: With an allocation of Rs 575 crore to promote MSMEs and with the launch of the ‘Sardar Vallabhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’, the budget aims to promote small-business growth.

One District One Cuisine (ODOC): To promote the production centre in Gorakhpur’s Khajni, a provision of Rs 65 crore has been made.

Urban Development and Housing: The budget introduced an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion and New City Promotion Scheme.

The new housing schemes are being launched in Agra after 33 years, and in Lucknow in 22 years. This will be the first new housing scheme in 35 years in Meerut and the first housing scheme in Bulandshahr.

Agriculture and Dairy: With a Rs 23 crore proposal, Mathura will get a new dairy plant. Rs 100 crore has been allocated for establishing a state fish wholesale market, an integrated aqua park and a fish processing centre.

Food Storage: New warehouse construction with Rs 25 crore under the world’s largest foodgrain storage scheme.

Story continues below this ad

Education & Healthcare Improvements: The budget this year aimed to upgrade all primary schools into “Smart Schools” under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. An initiative to establish girls’ schools in blocks lacking Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas with Rs 580 crore.

Maternal Health: Cashless deliveries are guaranteed with the implementation of the Janani Shishi Suraksha Karyakram.

Disease prevention: Two medical teams have been deployed in each block for health checkups in Anganwadi centres and schools under the National Child Health Programme.

Ayushman Bharat: Rs 2,000 crore for the National Health Protection Mission and Rs 500 crore for the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, covering nearly 50 lakh families.

Story continues below this ad

Mental health programme: All 75 districts under the National Mental Health Programme are preparing to operate in accordance with the District Mental Health Programme.

Medical education and research

New Colleges: With the goal of covering 16 unserved districts using the PPP model, Rs 1,023 crore has been allocated for 14 new medical colleges.

Specialised care: Rs 315 crores for the Cancer Institute in Lucknow and Rs 130 crore for free treatment of incurable diseases were also proposed.

AYUSH Sector: Rs 2,867 crore proposed to support over 3,900 Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homoeopathic hospitals. Two state-run drug manufacturing units in Lucknow and Pilibhit are being modernised.

Story continues below this ad

Surveillance: An Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal is now active for real-time reporting of 16 infectious diseases and COVID-19.

Spiritual Tourism Union Budget allocations

The budget outlined substantial funding for religious centres in the state. Some of the key places are Mirzapur, Varanasi & Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya, and Mathura-Braj.

Youth employment and empowerment

Interest-free: Under the Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, one lakh micro-enterprises are set to be established annually while providing collateral-free and interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Digital Access: Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, nearly 50 lakh tablets and smartphones have been distributed to students to bridge the digital divide.

Story continues below this ad

Infrastructure and textile industry growth

Over Rs 5,041 crore for handloom and textiles and Rs 27,103 crore for infrastructure and industrial development were proposed in the 2026-27 budget table on Wednesday.

PM MITRA Park: A mega integrated textile park is being developed in Lucknow district to develop a garment hub.

Textile industry: In the Budget, Rs 4,423 crore has been proposed for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weavers Flat Rate Electricity Scheme and Rs 150 crore under the UP.

(With PTI inputs)