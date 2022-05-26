UP Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: ‘Resolution for self-reliance,’ says Adityanath as he unveils new Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly. The latest state budget is focused on ensuring self-reliance in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted soon after the budget was tabled.
Ahead of the new Budget, Adityanath promised that it would be dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence in the morning. The latest Budget was the first to be tabled by the Adityanath government during its second term in the state assembly.
प्रदेश के बजट में ‘आत्मनिर्भर उत्तर प्रदेश’ का संकल्प है… pic.twitter.com/UW6Fqw3SSC
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 26, 2022
“A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the ‘growth engine’ of the country,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
