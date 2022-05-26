scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
UP Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: ‘Resolution for self-reliance,’ says Adityanath as he unveils new Budget

UP's state budget 2022-23 was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday morning

Updated: May 26, 2022 12:07:32 pm
UP CM Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly. The latest state budget is focused on ensuring self-reliance in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted soon after the budget was tabled.

Ahead of the new Budget, Adityanath promised that it would be dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence in the morning. The latest Budget was the first to be tabled by the Adityanath government during its second term in the state assembly.

“A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the ‘growth engine’ of the country,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

The Yogi Adityanath government tabled the state's Budget for 2022-23 on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning.

"A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto).

Khanna will be tabling the state budget in the assembly later in the day.

(PTI)

