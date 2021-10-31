In UP, setback to BSP as six suspended MLAs switch to SP

In a blow to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), its six suspended MLAs on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). Rebel BJP MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore too switched to the SP the same day.

The six BSP MLAs are Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur), Aslam Ali (Dholana, Hapur), Hakim Lal Bind (Handia, Prayagraj), Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratappur, Prayagraj), Hargovind Bhargava (Sidhauli, Sitapur), Aslam Raini (Bhinga, Shravasti). They were suspended by BSP chief Mayawati after they had opposed the party’s official candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha in October 2020. They had reportedly met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in June this year.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh claimed that the BJP would not get enough ticket-aspirants “even if it declares 403 chief ministers” as the party was staring at a defeat in the Assembly polls. The strength of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 403.

In an audio clip earlier this year, MLA Rathore was purportedly heard criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people to clap, and clang bells and plates during the Covid-19 pandemic. The BJP show-caused him to explain his alleged anti-party activities.

With the BSP crackdown on rebels, the party’s strength in the Assembly has dropped to seven MLAs, including jailed strongman Mukhtar Ansari, from 19. Ramveer Upadhyay (Sadabad, Hathras) and Anil Singh (Purwa, Unnao) are also among the suspended MLAs.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Lucknow headquarters, the SP chief welcomed the seven MLAs into the party saying that they were hopeful that the SP was going to form the government after the 2022 Assembly polls.

“… There is so much anger among the people that the BJP will be cleaned out from the state. Their slogan will change,” Akhilesh said.

“I heard that the BJP, from the dais, had said that 90 per cent of its promises before the 2017 polls have been fulfilled and the rest, it said, would be completed in the next two months. It seems they threw their manifesto into the dustbin after 2017. They never turned its pages… They have forgotten it. The first promise in their 2017 manifesto was that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2022. All essential items have become expensive and sugarcane farmers are still waiting for their payment. You can look at any page in its manifesto. Not one promise has been fulfilled,” the SP chief said.

On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Akhilesh said, “Is there anyone who did not watch the video where the MoS is heard saying that he is something else apart from being an MP and minister? Now, the same person is being welcomed on the stage by the BJP. Do you think justice will be done to the farmers?”