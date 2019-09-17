UP: BSP MLA booked for murder attempt

A BSP MLA and 10 others were booked for attempt to murder after they allegedly assaulted a man over a property dispute in Ghaziabad Sunday. According to the police, BSP MLA from Hapur’s Dhaulana, Aslam Chaudhary, was involved in the attack on Ashok Jain after he tried to carry out construction on a piece of land, of which he is the caretaker, in Ghaziabad’s Masuri.

“There is a plot of land nearly 500 metres from Masuri Police Station. The landowners have obtained the legitimate title of the land from the court and currently possess all legal documents. This was being objected to by villagers in the region. The politician was also part of the protest and the caretaker. As the injuries were of a serious nature, section 307 (attempt to murder) has been added,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP (Rural), Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the caretaker, Ashok Jain, had constructed a boundary wall on the perimeter of the land that was allegedly pulled down by some villagers. A few days ago, Ashok approached the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), for constructing something else on the property. The authority claimed that no such permission was required.

Some construction had begun when local residents, with the help of MLA Aslam Chaudhary, staged a protest. The protest turned violent and the group attacked Ashok Jain, leaving him seriously injured. Arrests would be made after due investigation, police said.

According to the police, the politician has a history of misdemeanours.

In July, an FIR was ordered against Aslam Chaudhary and his two sons for alleged forgery and cheating in connection with the grabbing of the same land using forged receipts.