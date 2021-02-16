UP: BSP leader shot dead in Azamgarh, police say linked to decades-old dispute

Singh said Kalamuddin was shot near the village when he returning home in his car. The BJP leader suffered three bullet injuries, and died during treatment, said a police officer.

BSP leader shot dead in Azamgarh, police say linked to decades-old dispute

A 60-year-old BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Azamgarh district on Monday evening, with the police claiming that the murder is connected to a decades-old rivalry in Kundanpur village between the victim’s family and another family. The police said Kalamuddin had a criminal background, and there were two ongoing murder cases against him.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said, “Kalamuddin had a criminal record, and had also been booked under the Gangsters Act. He had gone to jail twice in two murder cases. He had not been convicted in any of the cases. The murder is the result of a conflict between Kamran and Kalamuddin’s families since 1984.”

“Recently, he had shifted from Azamgarh to Lucknow. The conflict has existed between the two sides in the village since 1984. In 1984, someone from the Kamran’s side had been killed and Kalamuddin was named as an accused in the case. Then Kamran had made an attempt to kill Kalamuddin’s son. In 2012, Kamran was allegedly murdered by Kalamuddin,” Singh added.

The BSP leader in charge of the party’s Azamgarh mandal sector, Sunil Kumar, said Kalamuddin had been an Assembly election candidate for the party from the Nizamabad seat. “Though he did not hold a post at present, he was in the party and was a party leader,” Kumar added.