Probe ordered after portion of bridge collapses in UP’s Shahjahanpur

The Shahjahanpur district administration on Tuesday said a probe had been ordered into the collapse of a portion of a bridge on the Ramganga river the day before. The bridge in the district’s Kolaghat area falls on the crucial Shahjahanpur-Badaun highway.

The State Bridge Corporation, which constructed the bridge, and the Public Works Department, which was tasked with maintaining it, have ordered a joint inquiry.

“One of the pillars collapsed around 3 am on Monday morning, which led to the collapse of a portion of the bridge. No one was seriously injured in the incident but an inquiry has been ordered in both bridge corporation as well as Public Works Department level,” said Additional District Magistrate Brijesh Kumar Chaudhary.

Since the bridge is on a significant route, orders have been issued to make temporary arrangements. Officials said that with the fastest efforts it would take 20-25 days to construct a temporary pontoon bridge that light vehicles would be able to use. According to sources, the diversion of traffic from Shahjahanpur to Badaun and Bulandshahr means vehicles plying on the route will face an additional 60 km of detour till the temporary arrangements are put in place.

“While technical teams are conducting a survey and will do the inquiry, our first priority at present is to restore the commute as the bridge was an important link connecting highway and now vehicles have been diverted through a longer route,” Chaudhary added.

Sources said the administration recently repaired the nearly 2-km bridge after being informed that one of its pillars near the river embankment had started to sink. After the pillar sank again, a portion of the bridge gave away early on Monday morning. While no major accident occurred, passengers in a car reportedly got stuck on the bridge. They were reported to have escaped with minor injuries.

Chaudhary said the bridge was completed in 2006 and formally opened to the public two years later.