UP: Boy hit by drug peddlers’ SUV during police chase in Bhadohi

A GANG of alleged drug peddlers being chased by a police vehicle hit a 16-year-old boy leaving him seriously injured in Bhadohi district late Monday evening. The chase continued for nearly an hour and 12 kilometres and the gang of eight was nabbed only after their vehicle reached a dead end at a road in the city. Three constables also suffered injuries while trying to stop them, police said.

The criminals hit a Dial-100 police van, a crime branch vehicle and a police motorcycle. They also broke the gates of Udyog Bhawan building while trying to flee, said police. The injured boy was referred to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) trauma centre. The police recovered nearly 50 kg of marijuana from the vehicle of the suspects.

“On Monday evening, we got a tip-off that a gang of drug peddlers carrying narcotics would be passing through Modh Bazar area. While a crime branch team laid a trap at Modh Bazar crossing, around 7 pm, the policemen spotted a Tata Sumo in which the suspects were travelling. The cops signalled to them to stop, but the man at the wheel sped away and hit a Dial-100 police van, the crime branch vehicle and the occupants also opened fire at the policemen but the bullets missed the target. A police team started chasing the gang, which moved towards Bhadohi city area,” said Bhadohi SP Rajesh S.

He added, “The Sumo entered the Udyog Bhawan building premises but the cops on motorcycle closed the gates from the other side. However, the Sumo broke the gates and escaped. A constable who closed the gates and tried to stop them was injured. The Sumo later hit a boy, identified as Khalid, who was on a bicycle. The chase ended only after the crime branch team fired shots at the vehicle, bursting a tyre. The criminals continued speeding away, but they had to stop at Pakri intersection at the dead end of the road. The police team nabbed all eight occupants.”

The arrested were identified as Nassu Qureshi, Mohammad Aleem Ansari, Rakesh Yadav, Anuj Kumar Saroj, Sanjeev Kumar, Bunty Yadav, Sher Ali and Kuldeep Pandey. While Anuj and Sanjeev belong to Bhadohi, others are from Prayagraj district.

An FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act have been registered against those arrested.

The SP said that a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for the team involved in the encounter.