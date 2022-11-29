9-yr-old dies in hit-and-run in Uttar Pradesh, FIR names two vehicles of MP

A nine-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving two SUVs that were part of a convoy of BJP MP Harish Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti town on Saturday.

The accident took place around 200 metres from the victim’s house in the Badeyban area of the town when the boy, a class 2 student, was returning home from school, said the police.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday against two white-coloured Toyota Fortuners belonging to Harish Dwivedi at the the city’s Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the victim’s father Shatrughan Rajbhar.

The case was filed under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police. No one has been arrested so far.

Basti Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said the first information report was lodged at the Kotwali police station. Abhishek was the only son of Shatrughan Rajbhar, 38, who works as a labourer. Shatrughan has three daughters.

Basti Circle Officer Alok Prasad said, “The deceased’s family alleged that the accident took place with a Fortuner in which a public representative was present.

We are trying to trace the driver and the vehicle involved in the accident.”

Abhishek Rajbhar’s uncle Pradeep Kumar Rajbhar accused the police of not taking action against the lawmaker. “We have provided footage of a CCTV camera installed near the spot in which people are seen running towards the spot soon after hearing a big sound. In another footage, sound is heard soon after the white Fortuner passes through the spot,” said Pradeep, the elder brother of Shatrughan.

He added, “In another video, which is around a kilometre away from the accident spot, MP Harish Dwivedi and his associates are seen inspecting both the Fortuners. The bumper of the SUV got damaged. We are surprised to see the attitude of our MP Harish Dwivedi who did not bother to stop when his vehicle hit the boy. I have provided all footage to the police to take action on them.”

“Being the only son, the family had high hope for Abhishek,” said Pradeep, who is also a labourer. “Two Fortuners belonging to MP Harish Dwivedi that were coming from the Manori area of the city were involved in the accident. Locals rushed Abhishek to the district hospital where doctors referred him to another hospital. Abhishek died on way to the hospital,” said Pradeep.

“Locals told us that boy was hit by the two Fortuners belonging to MP Harish Dwivedi. We believe had MP Harish Dwivedi stopped at the site and sent the boy to a hospital on time, his life could have been saved,” said Pradeep.

Dwivedi, a two-time MP, said, “No accident took place with the vehicle I was moving in. My vehicle was moving in the front. There were more vehicles coming behind me and I don’t know how the accident occurred. I have sympathy with the family and we are providing them all possible help. I have also asked the police to trace the driver and the vehicle involved soon,” the MP said. Had the accident taken place with his vehicle he would not have run away, he said.

Dwivedi, a former state president of the BJP’s Yuva

Morcha, won his first Lok Sabha election from the Basti constituency in 2014.