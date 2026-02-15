Across 8 UP border districts and 13 days, a festival to celebrate Nepal’s friendship

The cultural celebrations have been planned to reinforce bilateral relations between two countries by connecting through culture, government officials said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowFeb 15, 2026 10:05 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with Nepalese authorities, launches a 13-day India-Nepal Friendship Festival across eight border districts to promote cultural ties and bilateral goodwill.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in a joint collaboration with Nepalese authorities will organise 13-day India-Nepal Friendship Festival from Monday in eight border districts in the state’s eastern and Terai region.



The festival will start with a two-day programme in Kushinagar, followed by events in Siddharthnagar. The subsequent events will be held in Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and will conclude in Pilibhit on February 27-28, they added.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “This festival will provide a platform for the shared heritage, traditions, and mutual brotherhood of both nations. Through cultural performances, artists will spread the message of goodwill between the two countries.”

Major attractions of the festival include a grand cultural procession, a poets’ conference, and seminars. An exhibition under the “One District One Product” initiative will also be organised to promote local products and handicrafts.

Special panel discussions focusing on India-Nepal cultural relations, as well as painting and rangoli exhibitions, will form part of the celebrations. Also, various competitions will be organised in collaboration with schools and colleges in the districts.

The Tourism and Culture Department is expecting large participation by locals in every district.

