UP: Body of missing 12-yr-old girl found in orchard, cops file rape-murder FIR

A body of a 12-year-old girl was found in an orchard in Kanpur Dehat district on Thursday morning, hours after she had gone missing from her house.

The autopsy concluded that the girl was smothered. While no injury was found on her private parts, her vaginal swab has been sent for further test.

Police have registered a rape and murder FIR against an unidentified person under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 376 AB (rape under 12 years), along with the section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We received information in the morning about a dead body of a 12-year-old girl found lying in a village. The body was found in an orchard around 500 metres from her house. According to her family members, they had all slept in the night, and the girl was sleeping with her sisters and grandmother. They have no information on how and when she left the house. The next morning when the family members did not find her in the bed, they started looking for her. The body was later found in the orchard and the police were informed,” said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary.

“Based on the postmortem report and our investigation, we will take further action. Teams are also being constituted to identify the accused,” he added.

The girl’s family work as farm labourers.

Additional SP Ghanshyam said though the doctors did not find evidence of sexual assault, the vaginal swab of the girl has been sent for further test. “The doctors told me that the girl was smothered. As of now the family members have not raised suspicion against anyone, and police are looking into all the possible angles,” he said.