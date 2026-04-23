UP Boards results: Girls outperform boys in Class 10, 12 exams; Sitapur, Barabanki dominate merit lists

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys, and students from smaller districts dominating the merit lists.
In Class 10, 11,79,319 out of 12,57,857 girls cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 93.76% compared to boys where 11,72,862 out of 13,43,524 candidates cleared the exams with pass percentage at 87.30%. The gap was even wider in Class 12, where 10,15,707 out of 11,76,675 girls passed the exam, recording a pass percentage of 86.32%, against 9,82,610 out of 13,09,397 successful boy students with pass percentage of 75.04%.
A total of 26,01,381 students appeared for Class 10 examination, of whom 23,52,181 passed, recording a pass percentage of 90.42%. In the Intermediate (Class 12) examination, 24,86,072 students appeared, and 19,98,317 students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 80.38%.
The examinations were held across more than 8,000 centres between February 18 and March 12.
In the Intermediate examination, Shikha Verma from Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College in Sitapur secured the top rank with 97.60%. The second position was jointly held by Nandani Gupta of Bareilly and Shriya Verma of Barabanki, both scoring 97.20%. The third position was shared by Surbhi Yadav from Bareilly and Puja Pal from Barabanki with 97.00%.
A similar trend was visible in the Class 10 results, where Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki jointly secured the top position with 97.83%. Aditi from Barabanki followed with 97.50%, while Arpita from Sitapur, Rishabh Sahu from Jhansi and Pari Verma from Barabanki shared the third position with 97.33%.
Officials said that the examinations and evaluation process were conducted with an emphasis on transparency and efficiency. Answer sheets were evaluated at hundreds of centres within a tight schedule, allowing the board to declare results on time.
Story continues below this ad
The prominence of districts such as Sitapur, Barabanki, Bareilly and Jhansi in the merit lists points to a continuing shift, where students from smaller towns and semi-urban areas are outperforming their urban counterparts. Education experts attribute this trend to improved access to schooling, better preparation strategies and increased competition at the district level.
The board has also announced that students will be able to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets and appear in compartment examinations if required.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More