UP Boards results: Girls outperform boys in Class 10, 12 exams; Sitapur, Barabanki dominate merit lists

In the Intermediate (Class 12) examination, 24,86,072 students appeared, and 19,98,317 students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 80.38%. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys, and students from smaller districts dominating the merit lists.

In Class 10, 11,79,319 out of 12,57,857 girls cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 93.76% compared to boys where 11,72,862 out of 13,43,524 candidates cleared the exams with pass percentage at 87.30%. The gap was even wider in Class 12, where 10,15,707 out of 11,76,675 girls passed the exam, recording a pass percentage of 86.32%, against 9,82,610 out of 13,09,397 successful boy students with pass percentage of 75.04%.

A total of 26,01,381 students appeared for Class 10 examination, of whom 23,52,181 passed, recording a pass percentage of 90.42%. In the Intermediate (Class 12) examination, 24,86,072 students appeared, and 19,98,317 students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 80.38%.