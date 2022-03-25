UP Board exams begin: 2.9 lakh CCTVs installed to curb cheating

Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for class X and class XII started on Thursday – after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic – in various districts of the state amid heavy security and elaborate preparations to check the use of unfair means.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) Aradhana Shukla said that the examinations were held peacefully and no major incident was reported anywhere on Thursday. “We have made very elaborate arrangements with regard to security and that paid off. It was a team effort, and all officials who were involved in the conduct of the examinations did their bit,” she said.

Around 2.97 lakh CCTV cameras were installed across at 8,373 examination centres to curb cheating. “The feed from these cameras is being monitored in district-level control rooms,” said a statement issued by the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The state government has declared 861 exam centres as “sensitive” and 254 as “very sensitive”. A total of 51.92 lakh students are appearing for the examinations.

“A total of 27,81,654 students had registered for Class X exams this year. Similarly, 24,11,035 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams,” read the statement.