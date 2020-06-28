UP board announces Class 10 and 12 results, pass percentage up

A total of 30,24,480 students appeared for the Class 10 examination and 25,86,339 for the Class 12 examination. A total of 30,24,480 students appeared for the Class 10 examination and 25,86,339 for the Class 12 examination.

The Uttar Pradesh State Secondary Board declared results for Class 10 and 12 on Saturday, and the pass percentage for both the examinations improved compared to last year.

The pass percentage for Class 10 and 12 rose to 82.31 per cent and 74.63 per cent respectively from 80.07 per cent and 70 per cent in 2019.

Girl continued to outperform boys. In Class 10, the pass percentage for girls was 87.29 per cent against 79.88 per cent for boys. Similarly, 81.96 per cent of the Class 12 girls cleared the examination compared to 68.88 per cent of the boys.

The toppers for both the examinations were from the same school in Baghpat district. Riya Jain from Shri Ram S Inter College, Baraut, topped the Class 10 examination after scoring 96.67 per cent marks, while Anurag Malik was ranked first in the Class 12 merit list with 97 per cent marks.

Riya was followed by Abhimanyu Verma (95.83 per cent) from Sri Sai Inter College in Barabanki and Ramhet Verma (95.33 per cent) from Sadbhawna Inter College in the same district.

In the Class 12 examination, the second place went to Pranjal Singh (96 per cent) of S P Inter College in Prayagraj, followed by Utkarsh Shukla (94.80 per cent) from Shri Gopal Inter College in Auraiya.

A total of 30,24,480 students appeared for the Class 10 examination and 25,86,339 for the Class 12 examination.

Mahoba recorded the best Class 12 pass percentage among all the UP districts with 89.24 per cent, followed by Shamli (88.03 per cent) and Amroha (87.32 per cent). Among the districts that fared worst were Aligarh (56.39 per cent), Ghazipur (56.43 per cent) and Balia (57.57 per cent).

In the Class 10 examination, the districts that fared best were Amroha (93.01 per cent), Shamli (92.20) per cent and Kanpur Nagar had 91.64 per cent. The districts that fared worst were Chandauli (73.45 per cent), Mirzapur (74.84 per cent) and Bahraich (75.24 per cent).

Speaking at a press briefing, deputy Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dinesh Sharma congratulated the teachers for checking the answer sheets in the times of the coronavirus. “On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash reward and a laptop, and we will also build a road to their houses,” he said. Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) Aaradhna Shukla said the students only in the top 10 position will be awarded and they can choose where to build the road.

Thirty-three students have secured the top 10 positions in Class 10 and 11 in Class 12.

Adityanath congratulated the students who succeeded in the examinations. “The girls have performed better and I would like to congratulate them,” said the CM.

“The marksheets will be given from July 1, but norms regarding Covid-19 must be kept in mind,” he said.

