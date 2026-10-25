UP blue drum murder: Rented house out of bounds for owner weeks after verdict

Two weeks after a Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi, 26, and Sahil Shukla, 28, to death for the murder of Muskan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput, a long shadow still hangs over the rented house where his dismembered body was found.

Now the landlord, Ompal Singh, 72, is knocking on the police’s door, asking them to unseal the portion of the property where the couple lived in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area, and has also urged Saurabh’s family to come and take away his belongings.

Saurabh’s body was found last year inside a blue drum filled with liquid cement at the rented house he shared with Muskan. The house has remained sealed since Muskan’s arrest in March last year. On October 14, the court handed down the death sentence to Muskan and her lover Sahil, who lived a short distance from the house. Both are lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

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Now, the landlord wants the house reopened. “For the past few days, I have been making rounds of the senior superintendent of police’s (SSP) office and the Brahampuri police station, requesting them to lift the seal now that the court has delivered its verdict. Questions have also arisen about who will take away Saurabh’s belongings. I have asked his family to come and collect them,” said Ompal, who was in the handloom business.

Ompal said that Saurabh rented a portion of the ground floor of his house containing two rooms in 2022. After staying for around a year, he left India. Since then, Muskan had been staying there with her daughter.

“I had earlier approached them to get it opened, but was told that the seal could not be lifted while the case was pending in court. I was waiting for the case to conclude, and finally, the verdict came about two weeks ago,” said Singh, who lives in another portion of the building on the ground floor.

Singh said that after the court verdict, he filed a complaint at the SSP office, which directed him to approach the local police station.

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Brahampuri Station House Officer Jitendra Singh said the police had asked the house owner to open the sealed portion following the court’s verdict.

Saurabh’s brother insists on videography

Saurabh’s brother Rahul said he recently visited the police station along with Ompal Singh after being called in. “I have told the house owner and the police that I am willing to collect my brother’s belongings. However, an inventory of all items must be prepared, with one copy kept by the police and another by the house owner. The entire process should also be videographed,” he said.

Rahul added that he would collect the belongings from the house once the police and Ompal Singh agreed on the arrangements. “I want the entire process to be transparent so that no one can make any allegations after the seal is lifted,” he said.

According to the police, on the night of March 3 last year, Muskan laced Saurabh’s food with intoxicants at the house, leaving him unconscious. She then called Sahil over, and the two stabbed Saurabh to death, cut his body into pieces, and sealed the remains in a drum of liquid cement, which the police said had been bought in advance.

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Two days later, Muskan locked up the rented house, dropped her daughter at her mother’s nearby home, and left for Himachal Pradesh with Sahil. She returned on March 17 and was later arrested.