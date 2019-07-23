UP: Blast at Gonda school, portion of wall damaged

A blast suspected to have been triggered using gelatin rods occurred outside a private school in Khodare police station area of Gonda district around 3 am Sunday. While the explosion left a portion of the boundary wall of the school damaged, no injuries were reported.

Police found gelatin rods, a wire around 250 metres long and an empty bag from the spot. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons and a team of forensic experts are investigating the matter.

“The incident took place at Bright Future school in Bangawan village. Shamsher Ahmad is the owner and manager of the school. A portion of the boundary wall was damaged. The explosive substance had been placed near the boundary wall,” said Additional SP Mahendra Kumar, who is also holding charge of SP at present.

“A police team rushed to the spot to find around six rods with ‘explosive’ written on it. A box-like object that looks like a battery and a thin wire have been recovered, along with an empty bag. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the IPC and relevant section of the Explosives Act,” he added.

The school is located in a remote area. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter, the ASP added.

“The explosive recovered is of small intensity, generally used in mines and breaking stones. There were around 20 labourers sleeping nearby and they told us that they heard a noise, like firecrackers being burst. A Bomb Disposal Squad team and forensic experts are on the job,” added Mahendra Kumar.

The ASP added that the motive of those behind the incident might be “mischief” but they were probing all angles.