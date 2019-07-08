UP BJP youth wing leader booked after wife shot dead ‘for dowry’

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman, wife of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader in Barabanki district, was shot dead Sunday, police said. The family members of the woman, Snehlata, alleged that her 31-year-old husband, Rahul Singh, was behind the crime that was the fallout of a dowry issue.

Santosh Upadhyay, senior sub-inspector, Fatehpur police station in Barabanki, said on Saturday night, Rahul Singh registered a complaint against unidentified persons for the murder of his wife. “Rahul Singh claimed that his wife was murdered by unidentified persons when they were travelling in his car. He claimed that they beat him up. His wife had suffered two bullet injuries. When the woman’s family members reached the spot, they alleged that Rahul may have killed his wife over dowry. The woman’s father, Ram Kumar gave a written complaint that he suspected that his son-in-law was behind the murder,” Upadhyay said Sunday.

An FIR was registered against Singh and police are questioning him. “He was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” the sub-inspector said.

In the complaint, the woman’s father has alleged that she had told her mother that her in-laws harassed her over dowry. “She used to call us and tell us that the in-laws give her life threats over dowry. They used to say that if their demands are not met, they will kill her and no one one will be able to do anything because Rahul’s family is well connected,” Upadhyay said, quoting the father’s complaint.

BJP district chief for Barabanki, Awadhesh Srivastava, confirmed that Rahul Singh is the BJYM zila mantri for Barabanki. He refused to comment on the charges against Singh and added that the investigation is going on.