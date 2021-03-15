UP: BJP MLA sparks row: ‘Rename ‘Taj Mahal after Ram or Shiva’

BJP MLA from Bairia constituency in Ballia, Surendra Singh triggered a controversy on Saturday after he suggested that the name of the Taj Mahal in Agra would be changed to ‘Ram Mahal’ or ‘Shiv Mahal’, claiming that it was a Shiva temple in the past and would again be transformed into a temple.

The MLA also said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a descendent of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji and claimed that though Muslim invaders used every way possible to destroy the Indian culture, it would all change in the present “golden age of Uttar Pradesh”.

“If God wishes, you will get to know very soon that the Taj Mahal in now Ram Mahal or Shiv Mahal. The Muslim attackers used every way possible to destroy the Indian culture, but now the golden time has come in Uttar Pradesh in form of a Shivaji descendent… It (Taj Mahal) will change. It was a Shiva temple and Taj Mahal will again become a national heritage or a Ram temple. It will be turned into a Ram temple and its name will change… It will all change due to Yogi (Adityanath) ji,” Singh told mediapersons on Saturday.

This is not the first time Singh has raised such topic and triggered controversy. Two years ago he had said that the Taj Mahal must be renamed either Ram Mahal or Krishna Mahal and also the Victoria Palace in Kolkata must be named as Janaki Palace.