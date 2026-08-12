‘There could well be many more wives’: UP MLA ‘cheated’ by daughter’s in-laws

As he prepares to retain his Sevta Assembly constituency in Sitapur for the third time in a row, having won it handsomely in 2017 and 2022, BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari has more pressing issues than the coming elections on his mind.

Tiwari has filed an FIR against his daughter’s father-in-law Anuj Trivedi, accusing him of concealing a “criminal” past before the wedding was fixed, and of “entering into multiple marriages, faking his identity each time”. This is one month after Trivedi was arrested by the Maharashtra Police, which said they were also probing similar charges against his son and Tiwari’s son-in-law Prakhar. The latter is wanted, as per Sitapur police.

Tiwari has announced severing of all ties with Trivedi and Prakhar.

Tiwari’s daughter, Pragya, a doctor, and Prakhar, 31, were married in February 2024. In his FIR, the MLA has said that Trivedi, who is settled in Sitapur like him, had introduced himself as a real-estate businessman with operations in Mumbai. Trivedi said Prakhar managed a school as well as oversaw agricultural and horticultural activities in their village.

The MLA told The Indian Express he had made enquiries about the Trivedis before the wedding through several local people, including public representatives, and that all described the family as well-off, respectable and well-connected.

Tiwari said he never suspected anything till the Maharashtra Police arrived in Sitapur making inquiries. The authorities said they were investigating claims by two women each that the father and son had married them under false pretences and duped them of money, though no FIR has been registered in the matter yet. Police also said there may be other “victims”.

Tiwari believes so too. “There could well be more victims out there,” he said.

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Additional District Magistrate, Sitapur, Ayush Chaudhary, said a probe is on. Hanumanth Lal Tiwari, Station House Officer of Rausa Police Station, where the MLA has lodged an FIR, said: “A team will be sent to Maharashtra to get the statement of Trivedi.”

The Sitapur police said preliminary inquiries indicate that Trivedi and Prakhar targeted vulnerable women, such as those divorced or disabled, married them using fake identities and coerced them into parting with money. Once they had extracted some money and valuables, the two would allegedly disappear.

The Mumbai case

The case in which the Maharashtra Police has arrested Trivedi was registered at Naya Nagar Police Station in Thane on March 4, 2022, by a fifth woman who claims to have been cheated by the father and son: Savita Suresh Bhandarkar, 69, who said Trivedi had got in touch with her as ‘Ajay Agarwal’ when she was seeking a match for her daughter, Shambhavi, who has a mild disability.

The wedding took place on March 1, 2019, she said, with only “Arival”, introduced by ‘Agarwal’ as his step-brother, attending from the groom’s side. Bhandarkar said ‘Agarwal’ would only have brief stays in Mumbai, claiming he needed to oversee construction at two houses he owned in Kolkata. Bhandarkar said in her FIR that later, claiming financial difficulties, he persuaded them to sell their flat and give him the money, in return for a flat in Lucknow.

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Bhandarkar said the family handed over roughly Rs 82 lakh in cash to Agarwal, and that he later convinced Shambhavi to also hand over her jewellery to him. After February 26, 2022, he disappeared, the complaint said.

Tiwari, who hosted a grand wedding with around 15,000 guests for his daughter, said he feels “cheated”. “At any cost, such a person as Anuj Trivedi should not be let out. If his son is also involved, strict action should be taken against him as well,” said the MLA.