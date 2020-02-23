UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in rape case, nephew held

BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi

Three days after a gangrape case was registered in Bhadohi district against local BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi, his three sons and three nephews, the police on Saturday gave a clean chit to the MLA, two of his sons and two nephews, claiming that no evidence was found against them.

Tripathi’s nephew Sandeep Tewari, who has been named as the main accused for rape and other offences, was arrested on Saturday. A total of seven persons were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday, including MLA Ravindranath Tripathi; his nephews Sandeep Tewari, Chandrabhushan Tewari, Deepak Tewari; his sons Sachin, Prakash and Nitesh Tewari.

The MLA’s son Nitesh has been charged with criminal intimidation. The police have dropped the charge of forced abortion against Sandeep Tewari.

On Tuesday, police had lodged a case under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) against seven people.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said, “On February 10, a woman had given a complaint that on the promise of marriage, she was raped by Sandeep Tewari and some of his relatives. She had also named Ravindranath Tripathi in the complaint. I got the matter investigated and a case was registered. During our investigation… only two people’s involvement has come out. One is Sandeep Tewari and the other is Nitesh.”

However, the woman said on Saturday that she would “continue her fight”. “In the middle of the inquiry, the police have given them a clean chit… without hearing my side and completing the probe,” she said.

The Bhadohi SP said, “All the evidence provided did not make it seem like the MLA or his sons were involved. The woman has refused to get a medical examination done. In her first complaint to us, she had alleged that she was assaulted. She later said that she was raped. We probed both allegations.”

