UP BJP MLA alleges caste bias after police stop folk drama at Nishad family home

BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari staged a dharna at the Rampur Mathura police station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. (Credits: Facebook/ Gyan Tiwari)

Accusing the local police of caste bias while stopping a folk performance, BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari staged a dharna at the Rampur Mathura police station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The Sevata MLA alleged that police stopped a nataunki, a village folk drama, organised by a Nishad family but they didn’t take similar action when it was held at a Yadav household in his constituency.

The district police have ordered a probe into his allegations.

In a video of his dharna that has gone viral on social media, Tiwari, surrounded by his supporters, threatened to get the policemen suspended and removed.