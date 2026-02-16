UP BJP MLA alleges caste bias after police stop folk drama at Nishad family home

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Accusing the local police of caste bias while stopping a folk performance, BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari staged a dharna at the Rampur Mathura police station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The Sevata MLA alleged that police stopped a nataunki, a village folk drama, organised by a Nishad family but they didn’t take similar action when it was held at a Yadav household in his constituency.
The district police have ordered a probe into his allegations.
In a video of his dharna that has gone viral on social media, Tiwari, surrounded by his supporters, threatened to get the policemen suspended and removed.
“Bahut man kharab ho gaya… itne thana baith gaya lekin jameen pe pehli baar yahan par baitha (My heart feels very heavy… I have sat in so many police stations, but this is the first time I am sitting on the ground here),” Tiwari was heard saying in the video.
He then got into a heated argument with a police officer, demanding to know why he got the nautanki stopped at the house of a Nishad family.
Responding to him, local policemen said the performance had no permission and was also stopped because of the ongoing school board exams.
The BJP MLA then shouted that four days ago, a similar event was allowed at a Yadav household. He was also heard alleging that some policemen ate food at the house of a ‘Yadav’ in the village, where the nautanki was allowed.
“Ye… band kariye (this business must stop),” he shouted.
Later, senior officers reached the spot and assured the MLA of a probe.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Durgesh Kumar Singh said, “An inquiry will be conducted into the allegations levelled by the MLA”.
This isn’t the first time that BJP leaders have taken on the state police.
In November last year, BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla alleged that personnel posted at a police station in Lucknow were demanding bribes and intimidating residents.
Shukla (65) had said two residents from his constituency, Bakshi Ka Talab, had approached him in distress — one claimed his stolen mobile phone was recovered but not being returned, the other said his motorcycle had been confiscated on wrongful grounds.
He said he had initially contacted the Mahigawan police station over the phone to seek a clarification. But when the issue was not resolved, he said he had no option but to head there in person.
