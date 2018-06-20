BJP minister Sidharth Nath Singh wants to move into bungalow vacated by Akhilesh or Mulayam

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh cited insufficient office area for staff and visitors as the reason behind his demand. (Source: Twitter/ANI) UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh cited insufficient office area for staff and visitors as the reason behind his demand. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has requested the principal secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allot him either of the government bungalows vacated by former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav or Mulayam Singh Yadav, ANI reported. Singh wrote to the principal secretary on May 31, requesting the allocation of either bungalow number 4, vacated by Akhilesh Yadav, or bungalow number 5 at Vikramaditya Marg, where Mulayam Singh Yadav resided. Citing the reason behind his demand, Singh said his current official bungalow had insufficient office space for staff and visitors.

Five former chief ministers, including Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav recently surrendered their bungalows following a Supreme Court directive.

Meanwhile, ailing former chief minister ND Tiwari’s family on Tuesday vacated the official residence located in Mall Avenue area. They are now waiting for the Estate Department to check its property before handing over of the keys. Even as the five former chief ministers vacated their bungalows, Tiwari, who is presently admitted in a New Delhi hospital, was given extra time to surrender owing to his ill health.

Earlier this month, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav faced a controversy over allegations of having damaged the government bungalow before moving out. Responding to the claims of damages, the former CM said that his image is being maligned for just a faucet, which is an outcome of hate and jealousy. He alleged that he is being targeted by the BJP, as it has a problem that SP and BSP are now in a coalition.

