UP BJP leaders appeal to youth: Don’t buy ‘myths’ about Agnipath scheme

Amid protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces in several districts of the state, MPs and MLAs of the ruling BJP on Friday urged the public to “not fall for myths” about the new scheme.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “The move to increase the maximum age for Agnipath scheme-2022 from 21 years to 23 years under the guidance of Prime Minister, is a welcome decision. Grateful to the Prime Minister for such a gift that generates hope and excitement in youth”.

To encourage more youths to apply for the scheme, the state government has also promised that it would give priority to applicants who have undergone training under the new scheme while recruiting for posts in the UP Police and special forces at the state level.

“I have appealed to youths of my region to not get misguided by the ‘myths’ being circulated about the scheme. It would only benefit them as it would give them an opportunity for better training, which would make them better equipped and eligible for more job opportunities on priority basis,” said BJP MLA from Ballia Sadar and UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh. He added that he has set up a team of officials who would go around to raise awareness and dispel doubts about the scheme in his constituency.

Ballia MP Virendra Singh told The Indian Express, “I have made an appeal to the youths of my constituency to not indulge in violence and try to understand the scheme, which in no way hampers their interest. In a democracy, one can object but they should first try to understand the change peacefully. The government works in their interest but a democracy does not allow violence to put forth a point.”

BJP’s state unit and its leaders shared posts about the “myths” and “facts” that were linked to the scheme. Earlier in the day, the state BJP tweeted about the “benefits” and the alleged “myths” that were circulating about the Agnipath scheme. Referring to talk of “insecure future” for applicants of the scheme as “myth”, the tweets claimed that qualifying candidates wanting to set up a business after four years would get financial aid and loans on easy terms and those who wish to remain in the armed forces would be given priority during recruitment for military and police.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government would give Agnipath applicants preference in police and several related services.