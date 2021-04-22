UP: BJP launches Covid helpline number

Kanpur: Covid-19 patients share beds and medical oxygen at LLR Hospital, amid a shortage in supplies due to surge in coronavirus cases in Kanpur, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI)

Amid continuous rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit announced a “Covid helpline” number on Wednesday. The helpline number – 8588870012 – was announced by party’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

According to a party spokesperson, state general secretary and party MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, along with state vice-president Santosh Singh, Prakash Pal and state secretary Subhash Yaduvanshi will co-ordinate to manage the helpline.

Meanwhile, the party’s districts units have also been asked to open “help desks”at district as well as regional levels. “Party workers will provide all possible help through this help desk. Public representatives, party workers and office bearers have been asked to provide help in fighting the pandemic,” said Singh.

He added that apart from providing help, workers have also been asked to create awareness about Covid protocol as well as vaccination. At the district level, units have been asked to ensure that the local help desk is managed by district president, one member of the chikitsa prakoshta of the party, along with one senior office bearer.

Meanwhile, sources said the state spokesperson of the party Manoj Mishra has been admitted to the intensive care unit because of Covid-related complications.