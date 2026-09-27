Why BJP govt in UP is giving fillip to Yadav warrior’s folklore in poll season

A folklore hero of the Yadav-Ahir community, known for his valour and fight against caste oppression, is the new icon to be celebrated by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as the state gears up for the Assembly elections early next year.
The state’s Culture Department is constructing a 350-seat auditorium and a library in the honour of Veer Lorik at Hasanpura village in Bansdih tehsil of Ballia district, associated with the legend.
The government is planning to promote the legend of Veer Lorik, popular in the Bhojpur region as Lorikayan, across the state.
Sources said the idea for constructing an auditorium after Veer Lorik in Ballia district was proposed by BJP MLA from Bansdih, Ketki Singh. “The proposal has received administrative and financial approval of around Rs 4.97 crore. The first instalment of Rs 1.36 crore has been released, and the foundation work has begun,” said an official of the Culture Department.
According to the government’s project document, the 350-seat auditorium will have sound reinforcement, HD cinematic projection, intelligent LED stage lighting, motorised curtains and acoustic and interior works.
Officials said the facility is intended to host theatre, folk music, storytelling and other cultural performances, taking Lorikayan from an oral tradition to a contemporary performance space and making the story accessible to younger audiences.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh has described Lorik’s story as part of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural inheritance, highlighting its themes of courage, bravery and resistance to injustice.
Political significance of the project
The project is significant in a district where Lorik’s story has deep roots in the Yadav-Ahir folk tradition. Ballia already has Veer Lorik Akhara, a statue, and the Veer Lorik Sports Stadium.
“Not just in Ballia, Lorikayan is a recognisable folk tale in the entire Bhojpur region. There is an actual Lorik Patthar in Robertsganj in Sonbhadra district, which is believed to have been cut in half by Veer Lorik to prove his love for Manjari,” said an official.
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For a folk hero whose story has survived through generations of oral history, the BJP government’s decision to greenlight the project represents a shift: A Yadav warrior is being given a permanent stage in Ballia at a time when political parties are preparing for the Assembly election in the state.
The Yadav community is among the politically significant OBC groups in Uttar Pradesh and has traditionally been strongly associated with the Samajwadi Party.
Ballia, which borders Bihar, has seven Assembly constituencies. In the 2022 Assembly polls, three were won by the Samajwadi Party (SP), two by the BJP and one each by BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the BSP. With the death of Uma Shankar Singh, the BSP’s lone MLA from Rasra, the BJP is eyeing to win his constituency as well.
The BJP, however, says the project should not be viewed through a caste or electoral lens.
“There is no politics involved in this. People from Ballia to Sonbhadra and adjoining districts connect with the tales of bravery of Veer Lorik,” BJP’s Ballia district unit president Sanjay Mishra told The Indian Express.
“Mahapurush ki koi jaati nahi hoti. His caste has nothing to do with it. He is the heritage of the district. We want to give this old folklore a modern connect for the youth,” Mishra said.
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The legend of Veer Lorik
Veer Lorik is the central warrior figure in the Bhojpuri folk epic Lorikayan, traditionally passed down through folk songs, oral performances, and storytelling across eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He is celebrated in the folklore for his extraordinary strength and bravery, and is portrayed as a warrior who challenges powerful rulers and stands against caste injustice.
The most popular strand of the story revolves around Manjari, a princess associated with Sonbhadra. According to the folk narrative, Lorik rescues her from a tyrannical local ruler, King Molagat; defeats him in a battle and eventually marries her. Another part of the legend is associated with the Veer Lorik stone in Sonbhadra’s Markundi area. According to local tradition, the huge stone was split in two with a single stroke of sword by Veer Lorik at Manjari’s request.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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