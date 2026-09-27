Why BJP govt in UP is giving fillip to Yadav warrior’s folklore in poll season

A folklore hero of the Yadav-Ahir community, known for his valour and fight against caste oppression, is the new icon to be celebrated by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as the state gears up for the Assembly elections early next year.

The state’s Culture Department is constructing a 350-seat auditorium and a library in the honour of Veer Lorik at Hasanpura village in Bansdih tehsil of Ballia district, associated with the legend.

The government is planning to promote the legend of Veer Lorik, popular in the Bhojpur region as Lorikayan, across the state.

Sources said the idea for constructing an auditorium after Veer Lorik in Ballia district was proposed by BJP MLA from Bansdih, Ketki Singh. “The proposal has received administrative and financial approval of around Rs 4.97 crore. The first instalment of Rs 1.36 crore has been released, and the foundation work has begun,” said an official of the Culture Department.