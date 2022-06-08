UP BJP functionary held for tweet on the Prophet

A BJP functionary was arrested in Kanpur on Tuesday for his alleged remarks against the Prophet in a Twitter post.

Harshit Srivastava Lala, the former district secretary of Kanpur Nagar’s Yuva Morcha, has been booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act.

Kanpur BJP district president Sunil Bajaj said that Harshit was currently not holding any post in the party. The action against the BJP functionary comes days after clashes erupted in Kanpur over objectionable remarks made by Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from BJP on Sunday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, meanwhile, urged people to maintain peace. A purported video of Kanpur Shahar Qazi, Hafiz Abdul Kuddus, also started doing the rounds in which he is heard making an alleged provocative statement. Twelve more people were arrested in the last 24 hours in connection with Friday’s clashes, taking the total number of arrests to 50. “Those involved in the June 3 clashes are being identified through CCTV footage and video clips. No action will be taken against any innocent person…,” said Meena.

Hindu Mahasabha leader booked

Aligarh police have registered an FIR against national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, Pooja Shakun Pandey for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Friday prayers on social media. No one has been arrested so far. Pandey and two others were arrested in 2019 for allegedly recreating the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi on his death anniversary.