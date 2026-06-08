Bihar cleric’s train death solved: How video by exam aspirants led cops to accused

The police said during his interrogation, Pankaj confessed to have pushed the cleric off after a physical assault, and that he was drunk. (Special arrangement photo)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a man who they claimed pushed a Bihar cleric out of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on April 26, leading to his death.

The incident leading to the death of the victim, Maulana Tauseef Raza, was triggered by a brawl over alleged theft of a mobile phone, officials claimed.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Rajput, a resident of Moradabad.

While the police had initially termed the cleric’s death an accident, they launched a probe after his wife handed them a clip of her conversation with Raza that night in which he is heard asking her to seek police help. His phone later got switched off.