UP: Bhojpuri singer hit by bullet at birthday party of BJP leader’s son, probe ordered

Hailing from Buxar district of Bihar, Raja is a popular singer in Bhojpuri belt of UP and Bihar.

Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was hit by a bullet during a purported celebratory firing at a birthday party organised by a local BJP youth wing leader in the Garhwar area of Ballia on Monday night.

The incident took place during Raja’s live performance in presence of a large crowd. In a video clip that has gone viral, Raja can be seen falling from the stage after a bullet hit him. He has fractured his arm. He was first taken to a hospital in adjoining Buxar district of Bihar and later moved to a Varanasi hospital. Police said that the singer is out of danger.

“At Mahakalpur village, one Bhanu Dubey had organised the birthday function of his son. He had invited singer Golu Raja to perform at the party. During the performance, around 10 pm someone fired a celebratory shot from his gun. The bullet hit Golu Raja in his abdomen. We have registered an FIR in the case and taking proper action,” said Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Devendra Nath.

Bhanu Dubey is the district vice-president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, District BJP chief Jai Prakash Sahu confirmed.

Police, however, claimed that they are yet to identify the person who fired the shot.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Garhwar police station Anil Chandra Tiwari said that the FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for attempt to murder. “We have not yet received any complaint from the victim. We have registered an FIR against unidentified person. We are trying to speak to those present at the spot and find out who fired the shot. We will soon arrest the person,” the SHO said.

Two days ago, a 15-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot injury in his leg in a similar celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony at Baheri village of Ballia. While the boy is out of danger, the person who fired the shot is yet to be identified.

