UP begins pool testing, 300 samples sent to KGMU

Ramping up novel coronavirus tests with nearly 2,000 tests daily, the state government has begun pool testing with 60 pool samples, each in batches of five, of 300 people being sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already approved pool testing, which is crucial to detecting and isolating of positive cases.

A pooled testing method involves putting multiple swab samples in a test tube and testing them using a single RT-PCR test. So, if the test is negative, all the people tested are negative. If positive, all samples are tested separately.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that most samples were taken from the buffer zone of a containment area in Agra. In the state, KGMU is the only institute eligible for pool testing.

“We have started pool testing at the KGMU and we will be testing around 300 samples (around 60 tests). We have already finished some of the tests and will keep working at night. As they keep coming in, we will keep testing them. Around five samples are being mixed in one as per the guidelines. Most of these samples are from Agra,” said Dr Amita Jain, Head of Department of KGMU Microbiology department.

Pool testing has gained traction in India as the country is yet to receive its testing kits from China. A maximum of 63 samples can be pooled for one test. According to ICMR, pool testing is more efficient in low-infection areas.

“Now, we are testing more than 2,000 samples every day. All districts have been directed that even if they do not have any positive case, they have to send at least 20 samples daily. The districts with more than 50 cases have been asked to send 150 to 200 samples daily. We want to test as many samples possible,” said Prasad.

