UP: Bareilly youth alleges cops hammered nails into hand, foot for not wearing mask

A 28-year-old labourer in Bareilly district on Wednesday accused the police of hammering nails into his hand and a leg two days ago after detaining him for not wearing a mask in public. The police denied the allegation, and claimed that he inflicted the injuries on himself to avoid arrest in a case of assault on a constable.

The 28-year-old resident of the district’s Jogi Navada area, identified as Ranjit, levelled the allegations and caused an uproar at the office of the district police chief in the morning. There was a nail injury each in a hand and a leg. The police took him to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment at present.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said an inquiry had revealed that Ranjit’s allegation was false.

The police claimed that the labourer was an alcoholic. According to Baradari Station House Officer (SHO) Sitanshu Sharma, on May 24 constable Hari Om stopped Ranjit as he was roaming around inebriated. He did not have a mask on. When Hari Om objected, he allegedly started misbehaving. Ranjit allegedly hit Hari Om when the constable tried to catch him.

A case was lodged against the 28-year-old the same day at the Baradari station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The following day, the police conducted raids at Ranjit’s home to catch him but he remained on the run. The police dismissed his allegation and said he would be taken into custody after his conduction improves.

According to the police, this is not Ranjit’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly entering a temple inebriated and desecrating idols. He was then caught by the public and handed over to the police. The police filed a chargesheet in the case, which is still pending in court.