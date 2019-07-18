UP: Bareilly mayor booked for ‘beating up’ official

A case was registered against Bareilly Mayor, Umesh Gautam of the BJP, and others for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting an environment engineer in the municipal corporation, Sanjeev Pradhan, for levying “hefty fines” from people who wish to get their cattle released from the corporation.

Advertising

Pradhan claimed that Gautam had reportedly directed civic officials to collect a fine of Rs 1,500 from those who want to get their cattle released by the corporation while the employees concerned were collecting Rs 5,000 as directed by the Bareilly municipal commissioner. Irked by this, the Mayor along with 25 unidentified others, including some corporators, reached the municipal corporation and allegedly assaulted him.

An FIR was registered against Gautam and nearly 20 unidentified persons. No arrests have been made yet.

Sanjeev Pradhan claimed, “In the first week of this month, municipal commissioner Samuel Paul issued an order to charge Rs 5,000 from the person, who comes to release their animal caught on road. On Thursday, Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam wrote to me asking to charge only Rs 1,500 from them. I was following the order of municipal commission and charging Rs 5,000.”“On Monday, the Mayor along with around 25 others, accosted me in Nagar Nigam and forcibly dragged me to the office of the Municipal Commissioner. They verbally abused and physically assaulted me. The municipal commissioner intervened but they were not ready to listen to him.”

Advertising

Bareilly municipal commissioner Samuel Paul said, “Following the intervention of senior officials, including principal secretary urban development Manoj Kumar, the matter has been resolved. On Tuesday, a meeting was held between the Mayor and Nagar Nigam officials in which it was decided to charge less amount from the people who comes to release of their animals. The Mayor was claiming that persons involved in dairy business are poor.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, the Mayor was unavaialble for comment.