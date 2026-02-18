UP barber arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ eight-year-old girl, shop demolished

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old barber for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in his shop in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident sparked tension in the area, prompting authorities to step in. Subsequently, the shop was demolished by the municipal corporation.
“The accused has been arrested and medical reports of the girl are pending,” Circle Officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jitendra Singh Parihar said.
According to police, the girl’s father, in his complaint on Monday, alleged that his daughter informed him that the accused had sexually harassed her on several occasions in the past. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly called the girl to his shop on various pretexts when he was alone and assaulted her. The complaint further stated that on Monday, when the accused allegedly harassed her again, she returned home and informed her family members.
The Station Officer of the police station concerned said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under charges of rape and other relevant sections.
Meanwhile, as news of the incident spread, several people gathered outside the shop and raised slogans on Tuesday.
Police said that later in the day, the shop was demolished by the Nagar Palika. The Indian Express tried to reach out to Nagar Palika Executive Officer Vijay Bahadur but the calls went unanswered.
