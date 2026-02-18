UP barber arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ eight-year-old girl, shop demolished

Police said that later in the day, the shop was demolished by the Nagar Palika.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old barber for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in his shop in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident sparked tension in the area, prompting authorities to step in. Subsequently, the shop was demolished by the municipal corporation.

“The accused has been arrested and medical reports of the girl are pending,” Circle Officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jitendra Singh Parihar said.

According to police, the girl’s father, in his complaint on Monday, alleged that his daughter informed him that the accused had sexually harassed her on several occasions in the past. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly called the girl to his shop on various pretexts when he was alone and assaulted her. The complaint further stated that on Monday, when the accused allegedly harassed her again, she returned home and informed her family members.