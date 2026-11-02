UP bar association chief killed: Accused touched his feet, lured him into car

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jalaun Bar Association president Gayadeen Ahirwar, including the man who allegedly commissioned the killing.

Police said the murder was the fallout of a land dispute between Ahirwar and Kanpur-based private contractor Indrajeet Singh Yadav. The two had been embroiled in a legal dispute over a piece of land in the Kadaura area of Jalaun since 2015.

Police said Indrajeet had allegedly paid Monu Yadav, 24, to carry out the murder with the help of three associates. Monu remains on the run.

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“We have recovered the body and car used in the crime following the information provided by the three alleged killers,” said Circle officer Jalaun, Rajesh Kamal.