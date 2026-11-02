UP bar association chief killed: Accused touched his feet, lured him into car

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jalaun Bar Association president Gayadeen Ahirwar, including the man who allegedly commissioned the killing.
Police said the murder was the fallout of a land dispute between Ahirwar and Kanpur-based private contractor Indrajeet Singh Yadav. The two had been embroiled in a legal dispute over a piece of land in the Kadaura area of Jalaun since 2015.
Police said Indrajeet had allegedly paid Monu Yadav, 24, to carry out the murder with the help of three associates. Monu remains on the run.
“We have recovered the body and car used in the crime following the information provided by the three alleged killers,” said Circle officer Jalaun, Rajesh Kamal.
Lured into car
Police said they were informed by Ahirwar’s son, Harsh, on Saturday that some men had allegedly kidnapped his father in a car. A search was immediately launched.
During the preliminary inquiry, Harsh told police that his father had gone to the district court that day to represent a client. Around 3.30 pm, Ahirwar asked him to drop him at a crossing, saying a client was waiting there.
Harsh took him there on his scooter, where three men were waiting in a car.
He claimed that one of the men stepped out, touched Ahirwar’s feet in a gesture of respect and took him away in the car on the pretext of discussing a legal case over tea, police said.
When Ahirwar did not return home by late evening, his family tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. They then approached the police, who registered a kidnapping case.
Body recovered from Kanpur drain
Police examined Ahirwar’s call records and identified one of the accused, Sarvesh Shukla alias Sabbu, 27, and arrested him on Sunday. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the crime and provided details of the murder and the roles of the other accused.
Police then arrested Ashish Vishwakarma, 27, and Keshav Katiyar, 26. Acting on Sarvesh’s information, they recovered the victim’s body from a drain in Kanpur, about 70 kilometres from Jalaun, said the Circle Officer.
The body bore injuries to the head; police suspect he was struck there and died of the blows. A bloodstained truck jack was also recovered from the spot.
Two accused injured in ‘encounter’
Police said on Sunday, after arresting the accused, they took them to a forest area in Kalpi to recover the car allegedly used in the crime. They claimed the men tried to flee and opened fire with firearms they had concealed there.
In retaliatory fire, police said Ashish and Sarvesh were shot in the leg. They were taken to hospital for treatment and doctors stated their condition stable. No policemen were hurt, they said.
Indrajeet was arrested on Monday. Police said they recovered digital evidence from his mobile phone, including WhatsApp chats from before and after the incident.
Police are collecting criminal records of the accused, adding that they are conducting raids to trace Monu.