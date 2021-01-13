UP bans transportation of birds from other states till January 24

All poultry markets are asked to remain closed at least once a week for cleanliness and sanitisation.

With bird flu scare surging in Uttar Pradesh after two cases of avian influenza were reported, the concerned authorities have heightened surveillance by increasing testing and monitoring of migratory and poultry birds across the state.

The Animal Husbandry Department has already put a blanket ban on transportation of any bird across the state border from January 10 to January 24, thereby affecting the poultry market. However, the authorities confirmed that so far no new cases have been reported. Earlier, death of two junglefowls due to avian flu was confirmed at Kanpur Zoological Park.

“Sampling is a regular process and even before the bird flu scare started, we had sent around 15,000 samples for testing last year. However, the number of samples have increased now. In case of dead birds, testing of samples is mandatory. No case has been reported from any poultry farm yet. We have increased surveillance in the state,” said Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Bhuvnesh Kumar.

Asked about the ban, he said transportation of birds will increase risk of infection. “That is why the entry of any kind of living bird – poultry or pet birds – cannot be transported to Uttar Pradesh from any other state. The ban has been enforced for 14 days from January 10. If we do not detect any new case, then we can consider lifting the ban,” said Kumar.

Transportation of poultry birds and eggs in open vehicles even within the state has already been banned. All poultry markets are asked to remain closed at least once a week for cleanliness and sanitisation. Bio-security arrangements have to be in place at all bird sanctuaries, water bodies and parks where migratory birds can come.