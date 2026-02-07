Reel gone wrong? UP woman found hanging; daughter says she was ‘acting’ after watching video

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On Friday afternoon, the cries of a child coming from a house rang through the streets of Baberu, a small town in UP’s Banda district. Concerned, a neighbour went to the house to check and was met with a horrifying sight: a woman hanging from a hook, with a scarf tied around her neck.
Police were informed; a team rushed to the spot and brought down the body.
The woman was identified as 28-year-old Mohini. While police are probing all angles, they suspect the death occurred while she was recording a video on her phone, possibly a reel. No suicide note has been recovered so far.
Police said Mohini is survived by her husband, Jagjeet Kumar, who works in a private job, and their two children — an eight-month-old son and a four-year-old daughter. The couple had been married for around eight years.
The daughter was present in the room at the time; it was her cries that had alerted neighbours.
Police alerted Jagjeet, who was out for work at the time. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Superintendent of Police, Banda, Palash Bansal, said the victim’s daughter told the police that her mother was watching something on her phone and, while doing so, carried out the act that led to her death.
During their preliminary inquiry, police said they examined the woman’s phone and claimed they found evidence suggesting she had searched extensively online on ‘how to hang oneself’.
Station House Officer of Baberu police station, Rajendra Singh, said the victim’s phone was examined and it was found that she had been watching reels on hanging.
Mohini’s husband told mediapersons that he was at work when the incident occurred. He said a local resident informed him of his wife’s death, following which he immediately rushed home.
Her father-in-law, Ram Gopal, said he was unaware if Mohini made reels. He claimed there was no reason for her to die by suicide as there were no disputes or problems between the couple. “There was peace in the family… they were not facing any crisis. She used her phone frequently, but I do not know what she was doing on it,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 7.5 crore cash prize for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their victory in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time.