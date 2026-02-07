Reel gone wrong? UP woman found hanging; daughter says she was ‘acting’ after watching video

On Friday afternoon, the cries of a child coming from a house rang through the streets of Baberu, a small town in UP’s Banda district. Concerned, a neighbour went to the house to check and was met with a horrifying sight: a woman hanging from a hook, with a scarf tied around her neck.

Police were informed; a team rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Mohini. While police are probing all angles, they suspect the death occurred while she was recording a video on her phone, possibly a reel. No suicide note has been recovered so far.