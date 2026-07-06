Voter IDs from India and Nepal: 25 booked in UP over ‘dual citizenship’

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The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 25 residents of Balrampur for allegedly holding citizenships in both India and Nepal and possessing official documents issued by both countries, officials said on Saturday.
Police said the matter came to light during an inquiry by the district administration, which found that the accused, all belonging to the same community, allegedly had voter identity cards and other official documents from both countries. Their names were also found on the electoral rolls of India and Nepal, police said.
According to the police, the accused allegedly procured Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and other Indian documents fraudulently, and used them to access benefits under government welfare schemes.
An FIR has been registered at the Jarwa police station under the charges of cheating and the Representation of People Act. Police said details of the accused will be shared with Nepalese authorities for verification of their citizenship status.
The district administration had initially identified 27 suspected dual citizens. During the preliminary probe, one person, identified as Abdul Rehman (79) could not be traced on his listed address, while another person, identified as Abdul Aziz Siddiqui (76), had died.
The 25 accused, including seven women, were residents of Nepal’s Dang district and currently reside in Balapur and Sheetalpur villages and Tulsipur town in Balrampur, police said. They allegedly travelled regularly across the India-Nepal border through the Jarwa crossing and earned a living through casual labour.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said, “The investigation will examine which government welfare schemes, if any, the accused may have benefited from.”
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