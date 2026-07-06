Voter IDs from India and Nepal: 25 booked in UP over ‘dual citizenship’

According to the police, the accused allegedly procured Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and other Indian documents fraudulently, and used them to access benefits under government welfare schemes. (AI-generated image/ Gemini)

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 25 residents of Balrampur for allegedly holding citizenships in both India and Nepal and possessing official documents issued by both countries, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the matter came to light during an inquiry by the district administration, which found that the accused, all belonging to the same community, allegedly had voter identity cards and other official documents from both countries. Their names were also found on the electoral rolls of India and Nepal, police said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly procured Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and other Indian documents fraudulently, and used them to access benefits under government welfare schemes.