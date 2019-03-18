UP: Bakery owner shot dead in Deoria, hunt on for two suspects

A 31-YEAR-OLD man, Yogesh Jaiswal, was shot dead at his bakery in Gauri Bazaar area of Deoria. Saturday, five days after he had approached the police against a person who allegedly tried to extort Rs 50,000 from him. No arrests have been made yet.

Advertising

On Sunday, Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Rathod Kirti Kumar Haribhai suspended station house officer of Gauri Bazaar police station, Bhupendra Singh on charges of negligence.

A resident of Rudrapur locality in Deoria, Jaiswal was at his bakery in Matia area when two persons on a motorcycle reached there. They shot Yogesh with a country-made pistol, said acting station house officer, Gauri Bazaar police station, Avadesh Mishra.

Matia area is around two km away from Yogesh’s residence. Locals rushed to the bakery after hearing the gunshots. The two assailants fled upon seeing them. Yogesh was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, sources said.

Advertising

Locals staged a protest and blocked Rampur crossing. They also pelted stones at vehicles passing through the area. The protest was called off after the police assured them that the culprits would be arrested soon.

Yogesh’s elder brother Rajesh Jaiswal approached the police and an FIR was registered against one Vivek Singh and his unidentified aide on charges of murder, said SP Haribhai.

On March 11, Yogesh had filed a police complaint against Vivek Singh and his aide for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50,000 from him after threatening him with dire consequences, the SP added. No arrests were made in the case. “A search is on for the assailants,” said Haribhai.