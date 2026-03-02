UP man hacks to death 4 of family with axe — then hits himself with a brick

The family home in Bahraich's Rupaideeh area where the incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Express

Angry that he was not given a share from a recently sold property, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his parents, elder sister and grandmother with an axe in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. He also allegedly attacked and injured his elder brother before hitting himself on the head with a brick to make the crime appear as the result of a violent clash, police said.

Police said the incident took place after a heated argument broke out in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at the family home in Rupaideeh area.

The deceased have been identified as the accused’s father Badlu Ram (60), mother Sanju Devi (56), sister Parvati (42), and grandmother Sitala (80). Parvati, who was married, had come to see her parents just two days before the incident.