UP: Baghpat jailor, Fatehgarh deputy jailor dismissed

THE STATE government Friday dismissed jailor Uday Pratap Singh and deputy jailor Dhirendra Kumar Singh from service following separate departmental inquiries finding them guilty into the charges against them.

Advertising

Uday Pratap Singh (55), who had been under suspension, was facing charges of not discharging his duty adequately leading to which firearm and cartridges reached the Baghpat district jail and gangster Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the jail allegedly by another jail inmate, Sunil Rathi, on July 9 last year.

Deputy jailor Dhirendra Kumar Singh (48), who was posted at Fatehgarh central jail, had been facing an inquiry after allegedly being caught in a sting operation by a mediaperson to whom the official promised undue favours to a prisoner in exchange for money.

The then Baghpat jail jailor, Uday Pratap, was suspended after the murder inside the jail and the superintendent of Kanpur district jail was handed over the inquiry.

Advertising

A statement from Director General, Prison Administration and Reform Services, confirmed the dismissal of jailor Uday Pratap Singh from service on the basis of the inquiry report which found that he had not performed his duty sincerely following which a pistol and cartridge reached inside the jail. The weapon was allegedly used by Sunil Rathi to kill Munna Bajrangi.

The Baghpat police have filed a chargesheet against Rathi in the murder case.

The statement added that an inquiry was ordered against deputy jailor Dhirendra Kumar Singh after he was caught in sting operation by a news channel while promising to provide undue facility to a prisoner in 2013. He was then posted at the Meerut District Jail.

An inquiry against him was conducted by DIG (Prison) Bareilly in which he was found guilty, added the statement.