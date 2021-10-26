UP: Baghpat cop suspended for ‘brokering deal’ to sell seized contraband

A police head constable in Baghpat district has been suspended for allegedly being hand in glove with a woman drug peddler in brokering a deal to sell around three kilos of marijuana that was seized by the police and kept in storage at the police station.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun suspended Satyaveer Singh with immediate effect after a purported conversation between the head constable and an alleged drug dealer went viral on social media.

“An audio has surfaced on social media platforms in this connection on Monday. We want to make it clear that we had got the information that a cop posted at Sighavali police station is cutting a deal with a drug peddler to sell the seized contraband kept at the police station. The accused has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him,” said Baghpat SP.

Police sources said that a team has also been formed to take stock of the seized contraband at different police stations of the Baghpat district to ensure that other cops are not involved in the racket.

The police action comes days after around half a dozen cops, including a President Gallantry award recipient, were booked for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices in the neighbouring Meerut district.

Three days ago, two police constables – Rahul and Sandeep Nagar – were booked in Meerut for allegedly being a part of a cow vigilante group involved in extorting money from vehicles carrying cattle for the past four years. The racket was said to be running successfully in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar and the adjoining districts.