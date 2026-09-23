Gunshot, children’s screams, then cops storm in: Inside 7-hour standoff at UP village

At 12.45 am on Wednesday, a single gunshot rang out from behind a locked bedroom door. Moments later, police heard the screams of children.

Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar, Special Operations Group in-charge Sanjay Singh and constable Pradeep Pandey broke down the door and rushed into the roughly 10×12-foot room.

For nearly seven hours, they had been outside this room, at a single-storey house in Shambhupur village, trying to persuade 45-year-old Arvind Singh to come out with his three children. But the farmer allegedly refused every appeal, threatening to shoot the children if anyone entered.

Inside the room, they found Singh holding his licensed revolver. His nine-year-old son lay bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Police said Singh allegedly swung the gun towards the trio and fired. The officers fired back, injuring him.

Singh and his son were rushed to hospital, where they died. The two other children, daughters aged 10 and six months, were rescued safely.

“The three of us had made up our minds to storm the room and act if Arvind took any step to harm the children,” said SSP Kumar. “We initially tried our best to convince him to release the children and surrender, but he wasn’t willing to listen.”

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The final confrontation came after Singh had allegedly killed his wife and two priests during a religious ceremony at his home around 5.45 pm on Tuesday.

It began with a ritual

According to police, Singh’s family had organised a five-day puja for his wellbeing, believing he was “possessed by an evil spirit”. Three priests had been called to conduct the ceremony, with each being paid Rs 1,000.

Tuesday was the fourth day.

According to police and relatives, Singh allegedly became agitated during the puja and began hurling abuses at the priests, Mahendra Pathak, 42, and Akhilesh Mishra, 55. He called them frauds and questioned their identities.

His wife, Babita, 35, intervened, asking him to speak calmly since the prayers were being held at their own house.

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Police claimed Singh assaulted Babita. He then went inside, took out his licensed revolver and opened fire at his wife and the priests.

Babita, Pathak and Mishra were injured and taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The third priest fled.

The killings left Shambhupur, a village of around 6,000 people about 35 km from the district headquarters, stunned.

According to village pradhan Santosh Nishad, Singh’s behaviour allegedly changed after the murder of his brother, Sunil Singh alias Pappu, in 2017. Singh’s relatives were arrested in that case.

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He claimed Singh would often become aggressive and was receiving treatment in Varanasi. Police also said an assault case was registered against Singh in 2020.

A tense night

After the shooting, Arvind locked himself in the bedroom with his children. Police quickly cordoned off the house and tried one approach after another to get Singh to open the door.

Singh’s mother, two sisters, a niece and an uncle were brought to the house to talk him into coming out. From near the gate, they repeatedly called out to him and asked him to open the door. Police kept them away from the bedroom, fearing Singh could open fire.

Senior officers, including Additional Director General, Varanasi zone, Naveen Arora, also tried to persuade Singh to surrender. Police offered to send biscuits and milk into the room for the children. They assured Singh that he would not be harmed.

He still refused.

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Instead, police claimed, he continued speaking to relatives about his grievances and repeatedly threatened to shoot the police and the children if anyone entered.

In the chaos after the shooting, police suspect the six-month-old daughter, whom Singh had been holding, slipped from his arms and fell to the floor.

“The accused had fired five rounds at the police team — it was close-range contact. We had to keep both the children and ourselves safe,” a police officer said.

Police said they feared that any further delay could have put Singh’s other children at risk.

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The revolver allegedly used in Tuesday’s killings was originally in Sunil’s name and was transferred to Arvind after his brother’s death, police said.