‘Only those seeing theft want refund’: UP Speaker on Ram Temple row

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Satish Mahana Wednesday offered to refund Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s donation for the Ram Temple, saying those who had contributed with “faith” could see the grand temple built with their money, while only those seeking a refund were “seeing theft”.

He was responding to Singh’s statement earlier this month, when he said he has sought return of his donation money “so he can give it to Ramalaya Trust”. He added that his “faith is hurt because of corruption in Ayodhya’s Ram temple”. Singh had also announced a “non-political” padyatra from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to Ayodhya on October 2.

Mahana’s remarks also came amid the political row over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, with the BJP accusing Opposition leaders of using the incident to question the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the faith of millions of devotees, while maintaining that those found guilty of theft should be punished.

“They have cast a question mark over the entire Hindu community,” Mahana told The Indian Express, referring to the statements made by Opposition leaders.

“Those who donated with devotion can see that their contribution has gone into building the temple. Those now seeking their money back can only see theft,” Mahana told The Indian Express. “It is unfortunate that those who once questioned the entire Ram Temple movement are now invoking the yatra on the pretext of theft and casting aspersions on the faith of the entire Hindu community.”

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“People are announcing yatras today and seeking the return of donations given for the construction of the temple. It would have made more sense if they had taken out a yatra for the temple’s construction,” he added.

At the same time, Mahana said his remarks should not be construed as a defence of those accused of the alleged theft. “I am not defending those who indulged in theft. Every individual found guilty must be punished. But it is not right to question the entire institution, the temple or the movement because of the actions of a few,” he said.

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Mahana also hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his recent remarks on the possibility of a Muslim being part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. “They are saying Muslims could have been there in the Trust. Does that mean the entire Hindu community is a thief?” he asked.