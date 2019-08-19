UP ATS set to open history sheets of 30 terror suspects

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has decided to open history sheets of 30 alleged terror operatives in order to ensure they remain under police surveillance.

This comes two years after the ATS opened the history sheets of five terror suspects, accused of carrying out bomb blasts in various parts of the country, in Azamgarh in 2017, but after that agency did not make any move.

Now, the ATS has again prepared a list of 30 after going through their records and studying the cases of people booked on terror charges in the state.

The list includes names of suspects who are lodged in jail on terror charges as well as those who are absconding. There are a few who have been convicted.

An ATS officer said the history sheets would be opened at the concerned police stations, under which the terror suspects’ native places fall. The history sheet will have the records of cases lodged against them.

“We have identified as many as 30 terror suspects whose history sheets will be opened soon,” said Inspector General, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun.

The 30 alleged terror operatives are from different parts of the state, including Lucknow, Azamgarh, Sambhal, Kanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.

The ATS officer added they wanted to open the history sheets of terror suspects to ensure that local police keep their track and update the agency on their activities on a regular basis.

Earlier, Azamgarh police in 2017 had opened the history sheets of Abu Rashid alias Sheikh, Dr Shahnawaz Alam, Mohammad Sajid alias Bada Sajid, Mohammad Khalid and Mohammad Rashid alias Sultan. Their history sheets were opened at Saraimeer police station.

The five terror suspects, who are wanted in various blasts in different parts of the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, are absconding.

“We are yet to get concrete information about the whereabouts of the absconding terror suspects,” said an ATS officer.

Shahnawaz and Sajid also carry rewards of Rs 10 lakh each on their heads, announced by the National Investigation Agency.

The ATS will send another letter to Azamgarh police, instructing it to open history sheets of two other terror suspects, Ariz alias Junaid and Wasik Bin alias Ramzan. Ariz has been arrested, while Ramzan is still on the run.